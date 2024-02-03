J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,479 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $49,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

CRWD opened at $303.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,058.66, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.60 and a 52 week high of $307.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.