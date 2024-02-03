Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.00

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 6215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

