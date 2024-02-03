iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 357,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.07.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.