Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

IONS opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,463 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

