Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CFO Sells $105,272.50 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

IONS stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 845,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,443,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.