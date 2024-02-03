Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

