Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 400.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

