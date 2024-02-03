Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,408,000 after acquiring an additional 779,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $383.77 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $385.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

