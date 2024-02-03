Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells 3,789 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
UroGen Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ URGN opened at $16.47 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on URGN
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UroGen Pharma
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.