Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells 3,789 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $16.47 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,787,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 813,377 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $7,129,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 248.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 298,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

