Insider Buying: Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) insider Les Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,883.30).
Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.4 %
LON:JOG opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.43) on Friday. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 354 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of £62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,276.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Jersey Oil and Gas
