Insider Buying: Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) insider Les Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,883.30).

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.4 %

LON:JOG opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.43) on Friday. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 354 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of £62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,276.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

