InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
InPlay Oil Stock Performance
TSE:IPO opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.09 and a 1 year high of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.39.
InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of C$46.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.30 million. On average, analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.4145873 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About InPlay Oil
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.
