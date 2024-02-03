Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Trading Down 2%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 121,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 188,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Innovid from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Innovid from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Innovid Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 24.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovid Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Innovid

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,060,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,345.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innovid

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

