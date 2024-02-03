Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NYSE:IRT opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.07. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 246.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after buying an additional 3,102,418 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

