Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

