Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Immunovant Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $34.93 on Monday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,806,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

