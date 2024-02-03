Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.400 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.06. 1,391,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,502. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

