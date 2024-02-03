IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $525.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $573.63.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $527.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.