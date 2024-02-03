HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 7.5% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 284,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,532,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
