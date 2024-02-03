HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 7.5% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 284,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,532,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 330,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

