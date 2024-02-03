Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $24.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

