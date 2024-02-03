Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $413.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $465.00 to $413.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $513.85.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $378.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Humana has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

