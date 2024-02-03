Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Shares Up 3.1%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 16,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 36,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

