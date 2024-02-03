Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $50.50 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.62.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hub Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Hub Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 94,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

