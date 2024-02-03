HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HOYA had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.
HOYA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. HOYA has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $132.25.
