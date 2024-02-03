Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $129.22.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,950. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

