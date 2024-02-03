Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lessened by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $196.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average of $192.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

