Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 95,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $196.11 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

