Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Raised by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,849,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after buying an additional 885,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HLT opened at $195.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.91. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $196.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.