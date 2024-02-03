Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $31,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $195.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $196.18.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

