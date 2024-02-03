Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE HFRO opened at $6.96 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

