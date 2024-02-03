High Tide (TSE:HITI) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$5.00 price target on High Tide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.08.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HITI
High Tide Price Performance
Insider Activity
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.