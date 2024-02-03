High Tide (TSE:HITI) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$5.00 price target on High Tide and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, High Tide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

In other High Tide news, Senior Officer Harkirat Grover acquired 63,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$119,975.96. In related news, Director Arthur Kwan acquired 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,268.00. Also, Senior Officer Harkirat Grover bought 63,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,975.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,117 shares of company stock valued at $190,036.

