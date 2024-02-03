High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.52. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

High Tide Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,374,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the third quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.