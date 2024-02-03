High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.52. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
