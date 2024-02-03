Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $72.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HXL. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 319,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

