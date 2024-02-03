Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HESM stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hess Midstream by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,097,000 after buying an additional 366,276 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

