Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HESM stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.51.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
