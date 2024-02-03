Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Trading Up 2.7%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $217.01 and last traded at $216.90. Approximately 17,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 37,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.13.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.38.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

