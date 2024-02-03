Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 9,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 123,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.