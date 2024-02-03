Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Stock Up 2.0 %
HOT stock opened at GBX 1,007.50 ($12.81) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 953.18. The stock has a market cap of £79.59 million, a P/E ratio of -482.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Henderson Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 845 ($10.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76).
About Henderson Opportunities
