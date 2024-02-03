Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Up 2.0 %

HOT stock opened at GBX 1,007.50 ($12.81) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 953.18. The stock has a market cap of £79.59 million, a P/E ratio of -482.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Henderson Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 845 ($10.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76).

Get Henderson Opportunities alerts:

About Henderson Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.