HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Up 0.3 %

HEICO stock opened at $183.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

