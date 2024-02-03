Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

HTLF stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $3,009,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,623,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 91,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

