Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16, reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million.
Heartland Express Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $18.17.
Heartland Express Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Heartland Express
In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 95,602 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 64,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $901,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 452,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 95,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327 over the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Express
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
