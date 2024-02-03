Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 19,089 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,089 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DNOW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DNOW by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DNOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DNOW by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in DNOW by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

DNOW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 884,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,680. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.40. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. DNOW had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

