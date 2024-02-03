Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 10,958 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 77.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 378,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Stock Down 1.2 %

GVA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 175,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $52.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.