Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Avanos Medical worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 36.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,953. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AVNS

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.