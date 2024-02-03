Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Watsco worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $69,643,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Watsco by 1,635.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $50,014,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 166.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,843,000 after acquiring an additional 124,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,553. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.22 and a 200-day moving average of $379.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

