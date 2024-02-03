Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 359,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,333. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.39.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

