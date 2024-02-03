Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.57. 500,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,747. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

