Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $15.25 Million Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 4.40% of Park Aerospace worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 60.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.3 %

PKE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 39,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,025. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

