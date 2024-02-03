Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cable One worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $793.00.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $41.32 on Friday, hitting $510.01. 123,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $543.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.91. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.00 and a 1-year high of $837.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.