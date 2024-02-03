Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,550 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth comprises approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Equity Commonwealth worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 259,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after buying an additional 1,683,316 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,662,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after buying an additional 70,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after buying an additional 781,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 573,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,987. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.