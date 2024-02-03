Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,050 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,165.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,132,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,687.3% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 893,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 843,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 615,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.85.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

