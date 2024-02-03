Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,417 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 549,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,571. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $687.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

